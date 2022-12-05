England beat Senegal 3-0 to set up quarter-final clash with France

Free-scoring England extended their unbeaten record against African teams with a 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday which included a first goal at this FIFA World Cup from captain Harry Kane as they set up a quarter-final clash with holders France.

England had initially looked sluggish against Senegal’s pacy forwards, in the two nations’ first ever encounter, with a wonderful one-handed save by Jordan Pickford stopping Boulaye Dia from giving the African side a shock lead.