Paraguay hold Argentina, late penalty helps preserve Brazil’s winning start

Gabriel Barbosa’s penalty five minutes from time maintained Brazil’s perfect start to South American World Cup qualifying with a come from behind 3-1 win over Venezuela on Thursday.

It was a ninth win from nine for the Selecao and extended their lead in the single South American qualifying group to eight points over unbeaten Argentina, who drew 0-0 in Paraguay.

Eric Ramirez’s early goal gave Venezuela a shock lead in Caracas but Marquinhos equalised with a header before Barbosa’s late penalty.