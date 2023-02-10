BFF officials get on stage but no room for coach

While Shamsunnahar, Rupna Chakma and the others were celebrating after winning the final of the SAFF Under-20 Women’s Championship, the Bangladesh team’s goalkeeping coach Masud Ahmed quietly left the scenes.

Masud was beside the team’s head coach Golam Rabbani at the dugout of the Kamalapur Stadium throughout the final, but left the field after the final whistle.

Masud is not just the goalkeeping coach for the women’s U-20 team as he also works with the other women’s age-level teams and the women’s national team. He is a coach under Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) payroll.