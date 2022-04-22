Pele leaves hospital after colon cancer treatment

Brazilian football great Pele was discharged Thursday from the hospital where he was admitted four days earlier for colon cancer treatment, the establishment announced.

The 81-year-old was "in a good and stable clinical condition," the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement.

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Pele is the only player in history to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).