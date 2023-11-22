This Morsalin is made out of tough time

It’s like veni, vedi, vici. A comeback like a king. For Sheikh Morsalin, the word ‘comeback is perhaps a bit hasty. The word is too early to use for a player whose international career is just eight-match long till date.

Morsalin was banned from the national side due to disciplinary issues.

While playing in Maldives for his club Bashundhara Kings in the AFC Cup, Morsalin breached discipline with some of his teammates. His ban, however, was not long as the level of his crime was low. He came back to the national fold last week but did not get the chance in the first XI against Australia in that match. He came on as a substitute but could not show anything significant as Bangladesh got a drubbing of 7-0.