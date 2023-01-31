The World Cup trophy called out to me: Messi

Maradona died of a heart attack two years ago.

“From up above he gave me strength, as did so many people who love me.”

Many people expected Messi to retire, at least from international duty, after the Qatar triumph but he decided to continue so he could take to the field with his teammates as world champions.

However, he admitted that the end was close after a glory-laden career that saw him also win four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga crowns with Barcelona, and a Ligue 1 trophy with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as the Ballon d’Or a record seven times.

“That’s it, there’s nothing left, I’ve achieved everything with the national team, with Barcelona, individually,” he said.