Police FC register second win beating Muktijooddha Sangsad

Bangladesh Police Football Club registered their second victory in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football beating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a solitary goal on Wednesday at the Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi, reports BSS.

The day's win saw, Bangladesh Police Football Club raised their tally to eight points from six matches while the freedom fighters Muktijoddha remained at their previous credit of three points playing the same number of matches.