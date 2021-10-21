Portugal’s Lemos made national football team coach

However, the BFF still officially has a contract with Jamie Day till middle of next year. That is why BFF has opted for an interim coach.
Lemos is quite a known figure in Bangladesh’s football arena. He was in charge of Abahani Limited for the last three seasons. Abahani played in the inter-regional round of the AFC Cup for the first time under his guidance. Now he will take charge of the national team.
Kazi Nabil Ahmed, vice-president and the chairman of national team's managing committee, said, “We have chosen Lemos as the coach for the Sri Lanka tour. He will return to the country as soon as he gets his visa. The national team’s camp will start from 25 November.”