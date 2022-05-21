PSG coach Pochettino in the dark over Mbappe future

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino insisted Friday he has no idea where Kylian Mbappe will play his club football next season as the striker's contract in the French capital comes to an end.

Mbappe is expected to reveal on Sunday whether he will join Real Madrid or accept a lucrative offer to stay at PSG, with an announcement potentially being made in the hours after the French champions play their final game of the Ligue 1 season at home to Metz on Saturday.

"I don't know what his decision is. I think it's a personal matter for Kylian and for the club," Pochettino said at a press conference.

"There are lots of rumours going around but the player is the one who will have to talk about this.

"If I knew what his decision was I wouldn't be the one to talk about it."