PSG rubbish L'Equipe report of Messi's 'giant 110mn' salary

Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo angrily dismissed as "very far from reality" a story in L'Equipe on Saturday claiming the Qatar-owned club were paying Lionel Messi a "giant" salary of 110 million euros" over the next three seasons.

Leonardo's forceful denial of the veracity of the French sports daily's front page revelation came on the eve of Messi's first home match at the Parc des Princes since his stunning arrival from Barcelona.