PSG without Neymar and Messi against Strasbourg

Messi, who played in the South American final against Neymar and Brazil, only signed for PSG on Tuesday. The 34-year-old Messi didn't start training with his new teammates until Thursday.

Pochettino said the coaching staff would be taking it "step by step" with the Argentine striker so that he "is in the best possible condition when he starts."

"It was a great opportunity to see him in action," said Pochettino.