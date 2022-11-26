Brazil face Swiss without Neymar but with host of young talent

Their absences are a blow to Brazil’s aspirations of winning a record-extending sixth World Cup, but they will be relying on their outstanding generation of new talent to see them through the match.

Neymar has been crucial for Brazil in the two World Cups he has played in before, in sides that have lacked the star power of generations past.

Yet recently others have begun to shine in European soccer, with the rise of youngsters like Vinicius Jr and Richarlison, arguably the two best players in their impressive win against Serbia.