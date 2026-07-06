Haaland joins Messi, Mbappe as Golden Boot race intensifies

The race for the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has become more enthralling after Erling Haaland's match-winning brace against Brazil propelled him into a three-way tie with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the top of the scoring chart.

Haaland struck twice in Norway's 2-1 Round-of-16 victory over Brazil, taking his tournament tally to seven goals. The Norwegian star now shares the lead with Lionel Messi of Argentina and Kylian Mbappe, who have also netted seven times.

Despite the three-way tie on goals, Mbappe currently tops the Golden Boot standings on the official tiebreaker. The France captain has also registered two assists, while Messi and Haaland have yet to provide an assist. If the trio finish the tournament level on goals, Mbappe's superior assist tally would earn him the Golden Boot unless another player overtakes him.