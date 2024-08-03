France win over Argentina sparks ugly scenes in Olympic grudge match

France's grudge match with Argentina ended in ugly scenes after Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the only goal to put the hosts into the Olympic semi-finals on Friday with a 1-0 win, joining Spain, Morocco and Egypt.

Tensions spilled over at full-time in Bordeaux with rival players and staff clashing on the pitch and confrontations continuing down the tunnel.

Crystal Palace striker Mateta struck five minutes into the quarter-final, meeting Michael Olise's corner with a superb near-post header.

That proved enough for the hosts, coached by Thierry Henry, to reach the last four, where they face Egypt.

Friday's clash was the first meeting of the nations since Argentina players were recorded singing racist chants about their French counterparts as they celebrated winning the Copa America in mid-July.