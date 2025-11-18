Bangladesh beat India 1-0 after 22 years

The win revived memories of Bangladesh’s last triumph over India, a 2–1 victory in the 2003 SAFF Championship. Two decades later, Morsalin brought that long-lost feeling back to the stands, delivering a moment generations of fans had been waiting for.

Bangladesh entered the match without a win in the current qualifiers. But Tuesday’s performance snapped that run and softened the recent disappointment.

With the result, Bangladesh climbed to third place in Group C with 5 points from five matches, while India slipped to the bottom with 2. Captain Jamal Bhuiyan, though unused, celebrated the rare win intently from the bench.