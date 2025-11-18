AFC Asian Cup qualifier
Bangladesh beat India 1-0 after 22 years
Bangladesh National Football team beat India 1-0 in the AFC Asian Cup qualifier held at the National Stadium in Dhaka today, Tuesday.
Bangladesh Number 7 Shekh Morsalin gave early lead at the 12th minute, which India couldn’t level despite creating numerous chances throughout the match.
UNB adds: In the 12th minute, Morsalin surged forward after releasing the ball to Rakib Hossain, then darted into the box to meet Rakib’s return pass. With a delicate touch, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder slipped the ball between the legs of Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, sending the packed National Stadium erupted.
From that moment, Bangladesh fought to protect the lead with grit and discipline, especially against an India side desperate to salvage their campaign.
The win revived memories of Bangladesh’s last triumph over India, a 2–1 victory in the 2003 SAFF Championship. Two decades later, Morsalin brought that long-lost feeling back to the stands, delivering a moment generations of fans had been waiting for.
Bangladesh entered the match without a win in the current qualifiers. But Tuesday’s performance snapped that run and softened the recent disappointment.
With the result, Bangladesh climbed to third place in Group C with 5 points from five matches, while India slipped to the bottom with 2. Captain Jamal Bhuiyan, though unused, celebrated the rare win intently from the bench.