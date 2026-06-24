AFA pays birthday tribute to Messi, lists his trophy haul

At club level, his professional career began in 2004 when he debuted for Barcelona at the age of 17. Over a glittering spell at the Spanish giants, he played 778 matches and scored 672 goals, winning 35 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles along with multiple domestic league and cup honours.

He later moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 before continuing his career at Inter Miami in the United States, where he remains a key global ambassador for the sport while extending his playing legacy.

At 39, Messi continues to redefine longevity and excellence in modern football, with the Argentine Football Association's tribute reflecting gratitude for his immense contribution to the national team and the sport as a whole.