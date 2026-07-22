Football

Messi lands in Argentine hometown after World Cup defeat

AFP
Rosario, Argentina
Fans of Argentine soccer player Lionel wait for his arrival at Islas Malvinas International Airport fafter the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Rosario, Argentina, on 21 July 2026REUTERS

Argentina’s defeated football hero Lionel Messi returned to his hometown on Tuesday after a painful World Cup final loss.

The national squad captain landed at Rosario airport on a private jet at around 6:30 am (0930 GMT) along with his wife and three children, a local government source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A video published by sports outlet ESPN showed a gray SUV carrying Messi entering a gated community in the city of Funes.

Fans of Argentine soccer player Lionel wait for his arrival at Islas Malvinas International Airport fafter the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Rosario, Argentina, on 21 July 2026
REUTERS

The house he owns in this suburban area is where he usually stays during visits to his native Rosario in central Argentina.

Most national squad players and their coach Lionel Scaloni arrived in Buenos Aires on Monday night, where thousands of fans enveloped them in cheers, chants, flags and tears.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on 19 July 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Getty Images via AFP

Argentina lost the World Cup final to Spain 1-0, with soccer idol Messi breaking down in tears after Sunday’s defeat.

The 39-year-old star scored eight goals during this year’s tournament.

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