‘You people are crazy, absolutely crazy!’, says Argentine journo who came to Dhaka for World Cup final

The wholeheartedness of the people, everyone here is really welcoming. There are very few people who are as emotional. People in India are also really emotional but here, it’s even more so. I also liked the food. You guys like a lot of sour, sweet and spice in your food. You like everything to be spicy. But to me, it seemed a little too spicy. And the people here also love taking pictures. People have clicked so many selfies with me that I felt like, I am Messi!