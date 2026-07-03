Messi meeting the "game of our lives", says Cape Verde coach

Cape Verde head coach Bubista said a showdown against Argentina and Lionel Messi will be the "match of our lives" but said they will not fear the defending World Cup champions in Friday's last 32 clash.

The African archipelago of just over 500,000 people have progressed to the knockout stages in their first ever World Cup after drawing with Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde in the group stages.

"We are calm because we earned our place here on merit and there is nothing to fear or worry too much about," Bubista told his pre-match press conference.