Argentina's victory in numbers

2 After Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962), Argentina now have the chance to become only the third nation to win back-to-back FIFA World Cups.

1 and 2 Argentina entered the tournament as the No. 1-ranked team in the FIFA rankings, while Spain were No. 2. Since the FIFA rankings were introduced in 1992, this will be the first World Cup match featuring the top two ranked teams.