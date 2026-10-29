Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi for inaugural Ballon d’Or ‘B.O.A.T’ award
Cristiano Ronaldo has beaten Lionel Messi in the fan voting for the inaugural B.O.A.T. (All-Time Ballon d'Or) award.
The award was launched this year with the intent of choosing the greatest Ballon d'Or winner of all time.
After a fan vote, Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or season finished first, with Messi's 2012 season coming in second.
Ronaldo earned the 2008 prize, his first of five, after an excellent campaign with Manchester United that saw him score 42 goals and lead the Red Devils to Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.
The voting opened on 1 October and closed on Tuesday, 27 October— just one day after Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas won the 2026 men's and women's Ballon d'Or at a ceremony in London.
Fans were given the chance to vote for €1 ($1.12) per entry and were able to vote more than once.
Those who paid the fee were not only able to vote but received a photograph of the first Ballon d'Or and were entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the 2027 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
According to the Ballon d'Or, there were 5,009 people who voted more than once.
4,665 people voted between two and four times
300 people voted between five and nine times
44 people voted between 10 and 26 times
Messi and Ronaldo dominated the vote, with the two superstars occupying the top 12 places. Full results are below.
B.O.A.T. (All-Time Ballon d'Or) award final results
Cristiano Ronaldo, 2008
Lionel Messi, 2012
Cristiano Ronaldo, 2017
Lionel Messi, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo, 2014
Lionel Messi, 2015
Cristiano Ronaldo, 2013
Lionel Messi, 2011
Lionel Messi, 2009
Lionel Messi, 2019
Lionel Messi, 2021
Ronaldo Nazário, 2002
Lionel Messi, 2010
Ronaldo Nazário, 1997
Kevin Keegan, 1979
Johan Cruyff, 1974
Michel Platini, 1984
Franz Beckenbauer, 1976
Marco van Basten, 1988