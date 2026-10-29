Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi for inaugural Ballon d’Or ‘B.O.A.T’ award

Cristiano Ronaldo has beaten Lionel Messi in the fan voting for the inaugural B.O.A.T. (All-Time Ballon d'Or) award.

The award was launched this year with the intent of choosing the greatest Ballon d'Or winner of all time.

After a fan vote, Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or season finished first, with Messi's 2012 season coming in second.

Ronaldo earned the 2008 prize, his first of five, after an excellent campaign with Manchester United that saw him score 42 goals and lead the Red Devils to Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.