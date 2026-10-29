Football

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi for inaugural Ballon d’Or ‘B.O.A.T’ award

Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo.Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has beaten Lionel Messi in the fan voting for the inaugural B.O.A.T. (All-Time Ballon d'Or) award.

The award was launched this year with the intent of choosing the greatest Ballon d'Or winner of all time.

After a fan vote, Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or season finished first, with Messi's 2012 season coming in second.

Ronaldo earned the 2008 prize, his first of five, after an excellent campaign with Manchester United that saw him score 42 goals and lead the Red Devils to Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.

The voting opened on 1 October and closed on Tuesday, 27 October— just one day after Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas won the 2026 men's and women's Ballon d'Or at a ceremony in London.

Fans were given the chance to vote for €1 ($1.12) per entry and were able to vote more than once.

Those who paid the fee were not only able to vote but received a photograph of the first Ballon d'Or and were entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the 2027 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

According to the Ballon d'Or, there were 5,009 people who voted more than once.

  • 4,665 people voted between two and four times

  • 300 people voted between five and nine times

  • 44 people voted between 10 and 26 times

Messi and Ronaldo dominated the vote, with the two superstars occupying the top 12 places. Full results are below.

B.O.A.T. (All-Time Ballon d'Or) award final results

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo, 2008

  2. Lionel Messi, 2012

  3. Cristiano Ronaldo, 2017

  4. Lionel Messi, 2023

  5. Cristiano Ronaldo, 2016

  6. Cristiano Ronaldo, 2014

  7. Lionel Messi, 2015

  8. Cristiano Ronaldo, 2013

  9. Lionel Messi, 2011

  10. Lionel Messi, 2009

  11. Lionel Messi, 2019

  12. Lionel Messi, 2021

  13. Ronaldo Nazário, 2002

  14. Lionel Messi, 2010

  15. Ronaldo Nazário, 1997

  16. Kevin Keegan, 1979

  17. Johan Cruyff, 1974

  18. Michel Platini, 1984

  19. Franz Beckenbauer, 1976

  20. Marco van Basten, 1988

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