Messi says Argentina retirement is “saddest day of my career”

Lionel Messi described his retirement from international football as the "saddest day of my career" on Tuesday after playing his final game for Argentina in a 3-0 defeat of Benin.

Messi, who scored a goal and provided two assists in the victory at the Monumental Stadium, took to the field after the win to express gratitude to fans and team-mates as he reflected on his 21-year career with Argentina.

"It was a huge source of pride for me to defend this jersey for more than 20 years," Messi told the stadium.