Guardiola warns of Bayern Munich belief in miracle comeback

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola insisted Tuesday that opponents Bayern Munich believe they can pull off a miracle and overturn a three-goal deficit against his side to reach the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

“I worked here at Bayern and I know the mentality of this club. It’s everywhere, it’s in the skin of the club. They believe they can do it,” said Guardiola, who was head coach at Bayern from 2013 to 2016 before joining City.

The German giants were thrashed 3-0 by City in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in Manchester last week, and are now facing what seems to be mission impossible ahead of the return fixture in Munich.

“It will be a miracle if we pull it off, but we can’t just talk a miracle into existence,” admitted Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday.