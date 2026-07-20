World Cup 2026 prize money: Spain earn Tk 6.15 billion, Argentina Tk 4.06 billion
The curtain has fallen on the biggest World Cup in history, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. And it brought with it a massive windfall. So, how much did the teams receive—from the champions to the other prize winners?
Nearly two months before the tournament kicked off, FIFA announced an increase in prize money. To ensure that no team suffered a financial loss in this expanded 48-team World Cup, the total prize purse was raised by another 15 per cent.
In total, the prize money for all teams was set at USD 871 million, which translates to roughly 107.24 billion Bangladeshi taka (at a rate of 123.12 taka per dollar).
Having defeated Argentina in the final, Spain won the World Cup trophy for the second time. Naturally, they gained the most financially. As World Cup champions, Spain will receive a total prize sum of USD 50 million, equivalent to Tk 6.15 billion.
Runners-up Lionel Messi’s Argentina will earn USD 33 million (approx. Tk 4.06 billion). England, who finished third after defeating France the day before yesterday, will receive USD 29 million (approx. Tk 3.57 billion), while fourth-placed France will get USD 27 million, or Tk 3.32 billion.
That covers the four semi-finalists. The four teams eliminated in the quarter-finals will each receive USD 19 million (Tk 2.33 billion). The eight teams knocked out in the Round of 16 will take home USD 15 million each (Tk 1.84 billion), while the 16 teams eliminated in the Round of 32 will earn USD 11 million each (Tk 1.35 billion).
There are consolation rewards even for the teams that exited in the group stage. Each team eliminated at this phase will receive USD 9 million (approx. Tk 1.10 billion). On top of that, FIFA provided every participating nation with an upfront payment of USD 15 million prior to the tournament to cover preparation, board, lodging, and related expenses.