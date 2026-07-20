World Cup 2026 prize money: Spain earn Tk 6.15 billion, Argentina Tk 4.06 billion

The curtain has fallen on the biggest World Cup in history, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. And it brought with it a massive windfall. So, how much did the teams receive—from the champions to the other prize winners?

Nearly two months before the tournament kicked off, FIFA announced an increase in prize money. To ensure that no team suffered a financial loss in this expanded 48-team World Cup, the total prize purse was raised by another 15 per cent.