FIFA generates $15 billion from the World Cup
It was widely anticipated that football's governing body, FIFA, would rake in record-breaking revenues from the 2026 World Cup. According to information shared by the organisation with its member nations, it has generated USD 15 billion (1,500 crore) from this edition of the tournament.
This means that from a single World Cup, FIFA has brought in Tk 1.845 trillion (184,500 crore) in Bangladeshi currency—an amount equivalent to two-thirds of Bangladesh's entire development budget for a fiscal year. The Guardian reports that while FIFA has not yet made an official announcement, it is expected to do so shortly.
The actual revenue has surpassed the initial target set by FIFA before the start of the tournament. Initially, world football's governing body had projected a revenue target of USD 11 billion (1,100 crore) from the World Cup, which equates to Tk 1.353 trillion (135,300 crore) in Bangladeshi currency.
The lion's share of this surplus income came from hospitality packages and ticket sales, particularly from the high-priced secondary ticket market. In the secondary market, FIFA charged a 15 per cent commission from both buyers and sellers. Consequently, the soaring ticket prices contributed significantly to FIFA's windfall.
It is expected that the member football associations will also benefit from this surplus World Cup income, though the final framework for fund distribution has yet to be finalised.
This financial triumph brings welcome relief for Gianni Infantino. The current World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has been mired in various controversies, even calling his leadership into question. However, this record-breaking revenue is expected to shield him from criticism and further solidify his position.
FIFA faced severe backlash after overturning the red card shown to US forward Folarin Balogun during the Round of 16 match against Paraguay. Critics alleged that FIFA had succumbed to pressure from US President Donald Trump.
Although the organisation maintained that the decision was made independently by its disciplinary committee, dissatisfaction remains widespread among various European football associations.
Despite the friction, Infantino has already secured the backing of over 200 FIFA member associations for his re-election bid in the upcoming elections next March. It is believed that the massive financial windfall may deter many member nations from openly voicing their discontent.
The staggering financial success on American soil has also strengthened the possibility of the tournament returning there in the future. Under current rotation rules, the United States could play host again as early as the 2038 World Cup.
At a reception on Friday, Donald Trump stated that the US is eager to host the tournament again. In his words, “Choose the United States again, but leave out Canada and Mexico.” Additionally, talks have taken place between FIFA and the US regarding the hosting rights for the 2029 Club World Cup.
Meanwhile, VIP and hospitality packages remained available on FIFA's ticket portal until the eve of Sunday's (Bangladesh time Monday) final between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey. Among these, individual tickets for the Trophy Lounge package were priced at a staggering USD 34,500.
It is precisely these sky-high ticket prices that have driven FIFA's booming revenues.