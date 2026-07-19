FIFA generates $15 billion from the World Cup

This financial triumph brings welcome relief for Gianni Infantino. The current World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has been mired in various controversies, even calling his leadership into question. However, this record-breaking revenue is expected to shield him from criticism and further solidify his position.

FIFA faced severe backlash after overturning the red card shown to US forward Folarin Balogun during the Round of 16 match against Paraguay. Critics alleged that FIFA had succumbed to pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Although the organisation maintained that the decision was made independently by its disciplinary committee, dissatisfaction remains widespread among various European football associations.

Despite the friction, Infantino has already secured the backing of over 200 FIFA member associations for his re-election bid in the upcoming elections next March. It is believed that the massive financial windfall may deter many member nations from openly voicing their discontent.