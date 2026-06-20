'Everybody's crying': Tearful Turkey crash out without a goal

Turkey arrived at their first World Cup in 24 years with great expectations and a host of rising stars but crashed out goalless and in tears after another shocking failure to convert against Paraguay.

Despite facing 10 men for more than a half, Turkey slumped to a 1-0 defeat against the spirited South Americans after racking up 32 goal attempts to be eliminated with a match to spare.

It came after they amassed 30 fruitless attempts in a 2-0 opening defeat by Australia, a match in which they were similarly thwarted by poor finishing and a staunch opposition defence.

The 62 shots combined were the most without a goal in any two-match span in the World Cup on record in data collected since 1966.

That wastefulness was only amplified by Paraguay's incredible efficiency as Matias Galarza struck the tournament's fastest goal with a stunning, 25-metre strike just over a minute into the match.