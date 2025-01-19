Barcelona's Balde complains of racist abuse in Getafe draw

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde complained of racist abuse aimed at him from Getafe supporters in a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Saturday.

After Hansi Flick's side were dealt another set-back in the title race at Getafe's Coliseum stadium Balde reported the abuse in a post-match interview.

"I received various racist insults from some fans today, and I think that's something I should say here. I think it's something that should not keep happening," Balde told Movistar.