Messi eyes an eighth Ballon d'Or

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the eighth Ballon d'Or of his remarkable career when this year's ceremony to crown the planet's best footballer takes place in Paris on Monday, while Spain's World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati is tipped to take the women's prize.

The prestigious award has been dominated over the last 15 years by Messi and his old adversary Cristiano Ronaldo, who have won it 12 times between them.

Only two other players have won the Ballon d'Or since Ronaldo claimed his first in 2008 -- Luka Modric won it in 2018 and Karim Benzema was crowned last year following a brilliant season with Real Madrid.