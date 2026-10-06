Messi’s 10 best moments for Argentina
A 21-year career. 207 matches, 125 goals and 68 assists. A goals-per-match average of 0.93. A World Cup winners’ medal. Two Copa América winners’ medals. Choosing 10 best moments from Lionel Messi’s golden career in an Argentina shirt is extremely difficult. So readers may not agree with this selection of 10 moments. After all, there is no shortage of memorable moments from Messi in an Argentina shirt!
Netherlands, World Cup: 9 December 2022
1 / 10
Serbia and Montenegro, World Cup: 16 June 2006
2 / 10
Mexico, Copa América: 11 July 2007
3 / 10
Egypt, World Cup: 7 July 2026
4 / 10
United States, Copa América: 21 June 2016
5 / 10
France, World Cup: 18 December 2022
6 / 10
Bosnia and Herzegovina, World Cup: 16 June 2014
7 / 10
Brazil, Under-20 Copa América: 6 February 2005
8 / 10
Mexico, World Cup: 26 November 2022
9 / 10
Ecuador, World Cup qualifier: 10 October 2017
10 / 10