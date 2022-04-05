Football

BPL Football

Rahmatganj, Sheikh Russel KC share point

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rahamatganj MFS’ centre back Siyovush Asrorov clears the ball during a BPL football match against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra on 4 April, 2022
Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society split point with Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football held on Monday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city, reports BSS.

In the day's match, Nigerian forward Sunday Chizoba scored for Rahmatganj MFS while forward Mohammad Jewel netted for Sheikh Russel KC. In the proceeding, Sunday gave Rahmatganj a deserving lead early in the very fourth minute of the match, but the lead lasted for couple of minutes when Jewel restored the parity for Sheikh Russel KC in the sixth minute of the match.

Sheikh Russel and Rahmatganj however got several scoring chances to increase the margin, but failed to score any in the remaining proceeding. Ultimately, both the teams had to leave the field sharing one apiece.

With the day's outcome, Rahmatganj secured nine points from ten matches while Sheikh Russel KC bagged seven points playing the same number of matches.

Rahmatganj will play their next match against Mohammedan Sporting Club scheduled to be held on 9 April at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will face Swadhinata Krira Sangha on 10 April at Bashundhara Sports Complex.

