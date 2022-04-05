Rahmatganj, Sheikh Russel KC share point

Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society split point with Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football held on Monday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city, reports BSS.

In the day's match, Nigerian forward Sunday Chizoba scored for Rahmatganj MFS while forward Mohammad Jewel netted for Sheikh Russel KC. In the proceeding, Sunday gave Rahmatganj a deserving lead early in the very fourth minute of the match, but the lead lasted for couple of minutes when Jewel restored the parity for Sheikh Russel KC in the sixth minute of the match.