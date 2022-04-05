Rahmatganj, Sheikh Russel KC share point

Sheikh Russel and Rahmatganj however got several scoring chances to increase the margin, but failed to score any in the remaining proceeding. Ultimately, both the teams had to leave the field sharing one apiece.
With the day's outcome, Rahmatganj secured nine points from ten matches while Sheikh Russel KC bagged seven points playing the same number of matches.
Rahmatganj will play their next match against Mohammedan Sporting Club scheduled to be held on 9 April at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will face Swadhinata Krira Sangha on 10 April at Bashundhara Sports Complex.