Lessons Argentina can learn from Cape Verde match

Argentina's wingers do not usually stay glued to the touchline. Instead, they drift into central areas and roam freely across the pitch.

When opponents try to build from the back, Argentina's wide players are not always aggressive in pressing to win the ball back immediately. Their approach is often measured rather than explosive. It is the tactical formula that helped Lionel Scaloni's team win the World Cup, but it also comes with risks.

Against Cape Verde, Argentina faced a defence that effectively locked down the penalty area with a five-man back line. Until the first-half hydration break, Argentina rarely increased the tempo, instead circulating the ball patiently from one player to another. Tight marking and a compact defensive block prevented Lionel Messi from influencing the game. Even after Messi's goal, Argentina failed to raise the intensity, a factor that ultimately came back to haunt them in the second half.