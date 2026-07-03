Will Vozinha’s dream of stopping Messi’s penalty come true tonight?

In an interview before the World Cup, he sat wearing a white shirt with the words “Cabo Verde” emblazoned across the chest. Hardly anyone knew who he was. Smiling shyly, he said he dreamed of playing against Lionel Messi.

Few could have imagined that Vozinha’s dream would come true in such spectacular fashion. Not only would he face Messi at the World Cup, but for at least one night he would become the Argentine captain’s greatest obstacle. Argentina, led by Messi, face Vozinha’s Cape Verde in the Round of 32 at 4:00 am Bangladesh time tomorrow, Saturday.

He arrived at the World Cup as a virtually unknown goalkeeper. Since Cape Verde were making their World Cup debut, there was little reason for anyone to recognise him. But with seven saves in a goalless draw against Spain, Vozinha proved that history sometimes belongs to the most unfamiliar faces.