Will Vozinha’s dream of stopping Messi’s penalty come true tonight?
Cape Verde’s battling goalkeeper Vozinha will take on Argentina with one dream in mind: stopping Lionel Messi.
In an interview before the World Cup, he sat wearing a white shirt with the words “Cabo Verde” emblazoned across the chest. Hardly anyone knew who he was. Smiling shyly, he said he dreamed of playing against Lionel Messi.
Few could have imagined that Vozinha’s dream would come true in such spectacular fashion. Not only would he face Messi at the World Cup, but for at least one night he would become the Argentine captain’s greatest obstacle. Argentina, led by Messi, face Vozinha’s Cape Verde in the Round of 32 at 4:00 am Bangladesh time tomorrow, Saturday.
He arrived at the World Cup as a virtually unknown goalkeeper. Since Cape Verde were making their World Cup debut, there was little reason for anyone to recognise him. But with seven saves in a goalless draw against Spain, Vozinha proved that history sometimes belongs to the most unfamiliar faces.
Cape Verde's journey has reflected their resilience. They surrendered a 1-0 lead against Uruguay to fall 2-1 behind before fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw. They then kept another clean sheet against Saudi Arabia. Now, they are the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup knockout stage. As Vozinha himself put it, “We are small, but we have big hearts. We are fighters.”
By then, Cape Verde had become the tournament’s biggest surprise, while Vozinha had emerged as the brightest star among football’s smaller nations. Before the opening match against Spain, he had just 45,000 Instagram followers. Now he has 1.75 million. Next comes Lionel Messi, whose Instagram following exceeds 510 million. But Vozinha's real battle is not with numbers—it is with a legend.
Messi has already scored six goals in just three matches at this World Cup. He is now the competition’s all-time leading scorer and also holds the record for the most World Cup appearances. The Argentine superstar, who celebrated his 39th birthday just days ago, will play his 30th World Cup match against Cape Verde.
Yet Opta’s statistics show he has been among the least active runners in the group stage. Among players who completed at least 90 minutes, Messi covered the shortest distance, averaging just 8.1 kilometres per 90 minutes. It hardly matters. The ball does the running for him. He always finds himself in the right place at the right time—or ensures that others do. Magic depends more on intelligence than on speed.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has warned against underestimating the newcomers. “Anyone who says Cape Verde are not a difficult opponent would be lying,” he said.
Cape Verdean President José Maria Neves, meanwhile, has suggested presenting Messi with a national team shirt as a mark of respect before expressing his hope that his country would beat the world champions 1-0.
Vozinha's dream is even more specific. Cape Verde are leading 1-0 late in the match. Argentina are awarded a penalty. Messi steps up—and Vozinha saves it. That was the exact scenario he imagined before the World Cup. “If I can save that, it would be a dream come true,” he said.
Tomorrow morning (Bangladesh time), two very different worlds will collide at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. On one side stands football’s greatest icon, a player about whom little remains to be said. On the other is an island nation whose population is smaller than that of many parliamentary constituencies in Dhaka.
But in football, the difference between big and small exists only outside the pitch. Once the match begins, the goalposts are the same height for everyone.
Perhaps Messi will set yet another record. Or perhaps one of his shots will be turned away by Vozinha’s fingertips, sending an island nation into celebrations unlike anything it has ever experienced. Whatever happens, one truth will remain beyond the result. Every World Cup discovers someone whose name few people knew before the tournament, yet whose story becomes inseparable from it.
This time, that name is Vozinha. Standing before him is the man he once watched on television and dreamed of facing. Now he dreams of saving one of Messi's penalties. Tomorrow morning, Vozinha will not merely defend his goal—he will defend the hopes of an entire island nation.