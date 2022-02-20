Real Madrid bounce back from PSG disappointment by beating Alaves

Real Madrid put their defeat by Paris Saint-Germain behind them on Saturday by beating Alaves 3-0 in La Liga as Marco Asensio's stunning goal helped send Carlo Ancelotti's side seven points clear at the top of the table.

But the result flattered Madrid, who struggled to break down Alaves until Asensio unleashed from distance at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the disgruntled fans had whistled with the score goalless at half-time.

"We agreed with the fans," said Carlo Ancelotti. "Nobody in the dressing room was happy with how we played in the first half."

Asensio's goal opened the floodgates as Vinicius Junior finished off Karim Benzema's cut-back before Benzema converted a late penalty after Rodrygo was brought down in the area.