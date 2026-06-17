Football

Messi gives Argentina 1-0 lead over Algeria at halftime

Sports Desk
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Argentina v Algeria - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi in actionReuters

Argentina took a 1-0 lead over Algeria at the break after Lionel Messi produced a moment of brilliance in their World Cup opener.

Messi struck in the 17th minute, marking his 200th appearance for Argentina with a stunning long-range effort.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Argentina v Algeria - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal with Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada and Enzo Fernandez
Reuters

Rodrigo De Paul quickly restarted play before finding Messi in midfield, allowing the captain to drive forward and unleash a powerful shot from around 25 yards.

Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane managed to get both hands to the strike but could not keep it out as the ball flew into the top corner.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Argentina v Algeria - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal with Lautaro Martinez
Reuters

The goal, Messi’s 118th for Argentina and 14th at World Cup finals, proved the difference in a tightly contested first half.

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