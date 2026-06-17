Messi gives Argentina 1-0 lead over Algeria at halftime
Argentina took a 1-0 lead over Algeria at the break after Lionel Messi produced a moment of brilliance in their World Cup opener.
Messi struck in the 17th minute, marking his 200th appearance for Argentina with a stunning long-range effort.
Rodrigo De Paul quickly restarted play before finding Messi in midfield, allowing the captain to drive forward and unleash a powerful shot from around 25 yards.
Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane managed to get both hands to the strike but could not keep it out as the ball flew into the top corner.
The goal, Messi’s 118th for Argentina and 14th at World Cup finals, proved the difference in a tightly contested first half.