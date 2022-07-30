Lewandowski slams Bayern’s ‘politics’

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has criticised former club Bayern Munich’s “politics” after leaving them to join LaLiga side Barcelona.

Lewandowski, who scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 appearances, joined Barcelona in a deal worth €45 million ($45.98 million) earlier this month, after forcing a move from the German club.

The 33-year-old had said in May that his story with Bayern was over and he could not imagine staying on with the German champions, who were not eager to let the Bundesliga’s second-highest all-time scorer go.