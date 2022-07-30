Lewandowski slams Bayern’s ‘politics’

“I had a very good relationship with my Bayern team mates, with the staff, with the coach, and these are all things I’m going to miss because I spent a beautiful time there,” Lewandowski told ESPN on Friday.
“Everything that’s happened in the last maybe few weeks before I left Bayern, that was also of course a lot of politics.
“The club tried to find an argument why they can sell me to another club because before it was difficult to explain maybe to the fans. And I had to accept that even though it was a lot of bullshit ... said about me.”
Lewandowski added that his decision to leave Bayern had nothing to do with the club’s pursuit of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who joined Premier League club Manchester City.
Bayern did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.