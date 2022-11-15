Ronaldo ‘always happy’ when playing for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is “always happy” when playing for Portugal and his problems at Manchester United will not damage the country’s prospects at the World Cup, international teammate Joao Mario said on Tuesday.

The superstar forward blasted United in an explosive TV interview days before the start of the tournament in Qatar, saying he felt “betrayed” by the club and does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo, 37, is now preparing to lead Portugal at a World Cup for what is almost certain to be the final time.