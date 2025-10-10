Bangladesh vs Hong Kong: Cabrera takes full responsibility for defeat

Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera has taken full responsibility for his team’s heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to Hong Kong China in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, but expressed optimism that the men in red and green can bounce back in the return leg and keep their campaign alive.

With a stoppage-time goal from Shamit Shome’s header, Bangladesh were moments away from earning a point against a comparatively stronger Hong Kong side at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

But Raphaël Merkies’s last-minute strike, which was a hat trick for the winger, left the home fans stunned. The result dashed Bangladesh’s realistic hopes of reaching the final round.