Rodrygo punishes wasteful Inter with late winner for Real

It was a harsh result for Inter against Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid, who up to that point had shown little of the attacking verve which has brought them 13 goals in four La Liga games so far this season.

Inter dominated the early exchanges and should have been at least one goal ahead midway through the first after getting at a Madrid defence which had conceded six goals in their opening four La Liga matches.

First, Lautaro Martinez managed to work space for a close-range shot in the sixth minute which was directed straight at Courtois, and three minutes later Edin Dzeko drew the best out of the Belgian.