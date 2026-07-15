Why Spain's coach wants Argentina in the final

Spain has already booked its spot in the dugout for the FIFA World CUP 2026 final on 19 July (Bangladesh time 20 July) at New Jersey stadium. Now, they await their opponents, who will be decided today in the second semi-final between Argentina and England.

While Spain has no control over which team wins, they can certainly have a personal preference. That was the question put to Spain coach Luis de la Fuente. After his side's commanding 2-0 victory over France, the Spanish manager revealed that, given the choice, he would prefer to face Argentina in the final.