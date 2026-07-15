Key battles as England face Argentina in World Cup semi-final

Lionel Messi has his sights set on back-to-back World Cup triumphs. But after his exertions to help drag Argentina this far, and now aged 39, does he have it in him to inspire the Albiceleste past England?

The great number 10 will occupy his usual space in the inside-right position, with the freedom to drift out wide. The responsibility to keep tabs on him will likely fall to Nico O'Reilly and Marc Guehi.

England's defence, which has not always looked comfortable at the 2026 World Cup, faces a tough task.