Ronaldo rescues Juventus, Milan held by 10-man Samp

Cristiano Ronaldo nodded in a late equaliser to rescue a point for Juventus in a hard-fought 2-2 derby draw at Torino on Saturday, while AC Milan’s Serie A title challenge faltered with a 1-1 draw with 10-man Sampdoria.

Ronaldo struck in the 79th minute but couldn’t stop Juve dropping further points in their bid for a 10th consecutive league title.

Andrea Pirlo’s side slip to fourth, nine points behind leaders Inter Milan, who travel to Bologna later on Saturday, and four points back from second-placed Milan.

Atalanta moved third after a 3-2 win over Udinese while fifth-placed Napoli are equal on points with Juventus after a 4-3 win over Crotone.