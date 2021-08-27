Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus, says coach

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus, coach Massimiliano Allegri revealed on Friday, as rumours of an imminent move to Manchester City gather pace.

"Yesterday, speaking with Cristiano, he told me that he has no intention of staying at Juventus, for this reason he will not be picked tomorrow. This morning he didn't train," Allegri told reporters ahead of Juve's Serie A match against Empoli on Saturday.

Premier League champions City have been widely linked with a move for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo after missing out on England captain Harry Kane.