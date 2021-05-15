Ronaldo's agent rules out Sporting return

Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to his boyhood club Sporting in the summer, his agent Jorge Mendes said after the Juventus forward's mother Dolores Aveiro insisted she would try to bring him back to the Portuguese club.

Ronaldo, 36, has one year remaining on his contract at Juventus but has been linked with a departure this summer to Sporting, the club where he began his senior career.

After Sporting clinched the Portuguese title for the first time since 2002 on Tuesday, Ronaldo's mother Aveiro said "next year he (Ronaldo) will play in Alvalade (Sporting's stadium)."