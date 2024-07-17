Dream has come true at Real Madrid unveiling: Mbappe

Accompanied by his parents watching from the crowd and with a former French hero of the club, Zinedine Zidane, in attendance, Mbappe was emotional as the crowd chanted his name, and at one point kissed the jersey of the reigning Spanish and European champions.

“My family is happy and my mum is crying,” said the 25-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain player.

“My dream is to measure up to this club, the greatest club in history,” he told the fans. “I will give my life for this club and this crest.”

“I’d like to send a message to the children,” he continued. “I was like you, I had a dream and today I have fulfilled it. I want to give some advice and that is that with passion you can do anything you want. Today I’m here and next time it could be one of you.”

The unveiling of Real’s latest Galactico allowed its fans to continue celebrating following Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph on Sunday.