The value of football stars is measured not only by their performances on the pitch, but also by their market worth. Some players take to the field with price tags worth hundreds of millions of euros, while others keep driving their values higher with their performances. Following the close of the summer transfer window, Transfermarkt has recalculated those figures. The result shows that Real Madrid have reclaimed the throne as the world’s most valuable squad. Most of the other top clubs, meanwhile, are from the English Premier League.

Here is a look at the world’s 10 most valuable squads.