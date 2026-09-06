Football
The world’s 10 most valuable squads
The value of football stars is measured not only by their performances on the pitch, but also by their market worth. Some players take to the field with price tags worth hundreds of millions of euros, while others keep driving their values higher with their performances. Following the close of the summer transfer window, Transfermarkt has recalculated those figures. The result shows that Real Madrid have reclaimed the throne as the world’s most valuable squad. Most of the other top clubs, meanwhile, are from the English Premier League.
Here is a look at the world’s 10 most valuable squads.
1. Real Madrid: €1.46 billion
According to Transfermarkt, Real Madrid currently have the world’s most valuable squad. With Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham driving the huge market value of their attack, the club also added several important players during the summer. The arrivals of players such as Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella and Ibrahima Konate have further increased the squad’s overall market value. Real Madrid currently have 27 players, with an average value of more than €53.9 million per player.
2. Manchester City: €1.43 billion
Manchester City were at the top until recently. The English Premier League side have dropped to second following the summer transfer window. City strengthened their squad by bringing in midfielders such as Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson and Ayoub Bouaddi. With a market value of €1.43 billion for a 25-man squad, they remain close behind Real Madrid.
3. PSG: €1.36 billion
Two-time defending Champions League winners PSG are third. Luis Enrique’s squad has five players with market values of €100 million or more. Stars such as Joao Neves, Vitinha, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have helped push the club’s total market value so high.
4. Arsenal: €1.33 billion
Arsenal and PSG have the smallest squads among the top 10, with 24 players each. The current Premier League champions have consistently strengthened their squad over the past few seasons. As their success on the pitch has grown, so too have their players’ market values. New additions such as Bruno Guimaraes and Ezequiel Calafiori have also increased the squad’s overall value. Arsenal are fourth with a total market value of €1.33 billion.
5. Barcelona: €1.26 billion
One of the world’s most valuable players belongs to Barcelona—Lamine Yamal (€220 million), the same valuation as City’s Haaland. According to Transfermarkt, Yamal’s market value stands at €220 million. Alongside Yamal, players such as Raphinha, Pedri and Pau Cubarsi have helped make Barcelona’s squad one of the most valuable in the world. The 27 players in Barcelona’s squad have an average value of €46.7 million.
6. Chelsea: €1.08 billion
Chelsea have the youngest squad by average age among the top 10 most valuable teams. Their 28-player squad has an average age of 24.4 years. The impact of Chelsea’s huge investments over the years is clearly reflected in their players’ market values. The English club are sixth with a squad worth €1.08 billion.
7. Bayern Munich: €1.04 billion
Bayern Munich have the most valuable squad in the Bundesliga. The German club’s total market value stands at €1.04 billion. Michael Olise is one of their most valuable players. Bayern are also the only German representative among Europe’s top clubs in this ranking.
8. Liverpool: €1.03 billion
Liverpool have moved up in terms of their players’ market values. They currently rank eighth with a squad worth €1.03 billion. The signing of Bradley Barcola late in the transfer window was the main reason behind the increase in the squad’s market value. Liverpool currently have 27 players in their squad.
9. Manchester United: €924.3 million
Manchester United ended the summer transfer window after making major changes to their midfield. They rank ninth with a squad market value of €924.3 million. United also have more players in their squad than most of the other teams in the top 10. The club have 30 players, with an average value of more than €30.8 million each.
10. Tottenham Hotspur: €824 million
Tottenham are the final team in the top 10. The north London club spent heavily during the summer transfer window, and that investment is reflected in the squad’s market value. Tottenham rank 10th with a total value of €824 million. Their 28-player squad has an average value of more than €29.4 million per player.