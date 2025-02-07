Torres treble powers Barca past Valencia into semis

Ferran Torres hit a hat-trick as Barcelona routed Valencia 5-0 on Thursday to cruise into the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal were also on target for the record 31-time Spanish Cup winners as they swaggered to victory at an upset Mestalla stadium.

Earlier Real Sociedad progressed with a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Osasuna, joining Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in a strong final four.

Former Valencia forward Torres took the plaudits with his treble inside 30 minutes, taking full advantage of Barca coach Hansi Flick's decision to rest striker Robert Lewandowski.

"We thought that it would be a very difficult game, because here at Mestalla is always a hard ground to play," Torres told TVE.

"We had the luck that we scored goals early and in the end that sunk them."