Sabina scores hat-trick as Bangladesh rout Pakistan

Bangladesh national women’s football team dazzled the small but vocal Bangladeshi crowd at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, and defeated Pakistan 6-0 in their second match of the SAFF Women’s Championship on Saturday.

Captain Sabina Khatun scored a hat-trick, while Monika Chakma, Sirat Jahan and Rituporna Chakma scored one goal each as Bangladesh routed their Pakistani counterparts. The hat-trick earned Sabina her second straight player of the match award.