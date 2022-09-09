‘The only thing left now is winning the trophy’

This time we really have come here with a different goal in mind. Compared to the teams in the previous five editions, our current team is much more balanced. The girls are optimistic. Even they are confident that this time something great could happen. These girls have been playing together for five years, from age-level teams to the senior team. They have great understanding between them. Before every game, I remind them of our 6-0 win over Malaysia in last June. If we can win against a 90th ranked team, then why can’t we win here?