Barca shred Madrid in La Liga Clasico

It led to an intense but repetitive first half, with Barcelona's defence catching Madrid offside on eight occasions.

Mbappe hit the side-netting and lobbed over but was offside on both occasions, while Jude Bellingham forced a superb save from Pena, but it would also have been disallowed for offside.

"We always play with the back four very high, (regarding Mbappe's goals), it's always like that because the referees don't whistle, so it looks dangerous -- but it's not dangerous," said Flick.

At the other end Yamal sent a soft effort at Andriy Lunin when put through on goal by a superb Lewandowski flick.

Barcelona were not playing with the fluidity they have demonstrated in recent weeks, culminating in the impressive 4-1 Champions League win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Mbappe thought he had broken the deadlock when he got in behind and produced a fine dinked finish over Pena, but yet again the forward was marginally offside and his celebration was cut short.