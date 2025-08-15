Arsenal face revamped Man Utd as new-look Liverpool open Premier League season

Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are set to make their Premier League debuts for United and Arsenal respectively at Old Trafford after a summer that could have seen them line up for their opposition on Sunday.

Arsenal were linked with a move to Sesko for over a year before deciding to bet on Gyokeres as the man to fire them to a first Premier League title since 2004 for a fee that could rise to GBP 66 million (USD 89 million).

The Gunners have finished second for the past three seasons and were lacking a clinical finisher to take that final step towards being champions

Gyokeres netted a remarkable 97 times in 102 games during two years at Sporting Lisbon, much of which came under the orders of United boss Ruben Amorim.

Instead of being reunited with the Swede, Amorim has been given the resources to overhaul his attack with the signings of Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha at a combined cost of over GBP 200 million

United endured their worst season since being relegated in 1974 during Amorim's first year in charge.